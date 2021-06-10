Dr. Gray Salute Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 469 new cases and 7 new deaths on Thursday, June 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 475,126 and the total number of deaths to 10,638.

The number of probable cases rose by 126 to 73,666 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 347 to a total of 401,460. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 to a total of 995 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 6 to 9,643. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.