Big Bass Salute – Wednesday

(NEXSTAR) -- Skywatchers will be treated to a "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Thursday, but their location will determine how much of it they get to see.

Parts of Canada, Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, and Siberia will have a complete view of the narrow path of this year's first solar eclipse, according to NASA. It will be a partial eclipse for much of the rest of northeastern North America, Greenland, Northern Europe, and northern Asia.