WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — When a business advertises with NBC 10/FOX 14 Digital Solutions, their ads are on more than just cable and news broadcasts. Business advertisements are also seen on live streaming apps such as YouTubeTV, Hulul, Peacock, and more at no extra charge.

To build a strategic marketing plan for your local business, be sure to call NBC 10/FOX 14 at 318-323-1972.