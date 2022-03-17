MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–Carrol High student Timothy Player Jr. recently scored a 33 on the ACT. Timothy says he hopes his academic accomplishments will inspire his peers.



Timothy Player Jr, “Everyone who’s ever told me that I was a smart young man, everyone who’s ever told me that I can accomplish great things, that’s been my motivation I don’t want to let them down.”



Along with nearly scoring a perfect score on the act timothy holds a 3.9 GPA and has been accepted into over 40 colleges. The Carrol high senior says he plans to use education to reach for the stars.



Timothy Player, “I want to be an Aerospace engineer and work at NASA.”

Timothy credits his parents’ guidance for his success.



Timothy Player, “Academically they have been on my case since before I started school. When I was like three, they were teaching me how to read and write, so I went into pre-k knowing how to read and I have to thank my parents for that.”



Timothy’s mother Desaree Player is also timothy’s band director and says that she is proud to see her son succeed.



Desaree Player, “Words cannot express how excited I am for my son, he has worked so hard to be here, so he deserves every bit of accomplishment that he makes, he deserves it.”



Timothy has yet to decide what college he plans to attend.