NAACP hosts “March to Vote” event to encourage residents to vote on Tuesday

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– With election night in just three days, the NAACP is making sure every resident knows to cast their ballot. NAACP officials say their “March to vote” event might have been small, but their message was big. The purpose of their march was to encourage every registered resident to get out to the polls and vote on Tuesday. The group started on South Fourth street in Monroe and ended at the Registrars Office on Desiard Street.

“We want to assure them that the NAACP is encouraging everybody, we’re not endorsing, but trying to encourage the great citizens to go vote. Please ma’am, sir…Go, and vote,” said Ambrose Douzart, President of the NAACP Ouachita Parish Chapter.

Polls will open up on November 3rd starting at 8 am and they will close at 7 P.M. You can find your president on the “Geaux Vote” app.