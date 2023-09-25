WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 22, 2023, Mya Hudgins said goodbye to the Ark-La-Miss being a part of the KTVE/KARD family for four years.

In June 2019, Mya joined KTVE/KARD as a reporter and eventually became co-anchor with Hunter Elyse on NBC 10 News Today and FOX 14 Your Morning News. In 2023, she was promoted as an anchor of FOX 14 News.

Mya is from Greenville Texas, but left the great state to attend Oklahoma Baptist University where she ran on the track and field team and cross country team. She graduated in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in News and Information.

Her passion and love for broadcast journalism grew as she anchored/reported for her school’s television station, OBU TV News. Her internship was at News 9 (KWTV) in Oklahoma City.

KTVE/KARD wishes Mya the best in her future endeavors.