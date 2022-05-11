El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Jeep owners across the country are teaming up to relay a plush duck named Mr. Vanderquack across all fifty states to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

On Wednesday, the plush duck made its stop in Union County in part of the annual fundraiser. The goal is to raise $250,000 for the this year’s mission.

This fundraiser originally started as a one time event, but it quickly evolved into a nationwide movement.

Kristi Lowery who is a childhood St. Jude patient and cancer survivor said, “St. Jude’s gave me and my family hope that I would survive. Through their treatments, I am here today!”

Kristi Lowery holding Mr. Vanderquack at the El Dorado Welcome Center Wednesday evening

Kristi Lowery and her family

Mr. Vanderquack and his jeep convoy are heading to make its next stop in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

If you didn’t catch Mr. Vanderquack in El Dorado today, you can make a donation online.

To make an online donation, click here.