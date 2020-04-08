Mother of two shares the concerns COVID-19 adds to pregnancies

RUSTON, LA. (04/07/2020)– The pandemic has been a testing time for everyone, but it’s made things even more difficult for women who are expecting. Molly Koonce is a mother of two girls. She and her husband are expecting their third daughter, Maebry Jane, in May.

“Going to doctor’s appointments, which today would be my first one to go to at the clinic,” Koonce said.

Koonce says because of the coronavirus, she hasn’t felt the same support she had her first two pregnancies.

“I haven’t had the chance to have any kind of baby shower,” Koonce said.

Koonce’s greatest concern is exposure. She says doctors have advised her to leave her home as little as possible, that means less check ups. The clinics have already cut down on classes for soon to be mothers.

“Appointments at the hospital, they weren’t doing any of the lactation, breast feeding classes anymore,” Koonce said. “They cancelled a lot of like the extra stuff.”

This is because those who are expecting are considered to be more susceptible to catching the virus due to their sensitive immune systems. Koonce says even just walking into a clinic at this time can be frightening.

“You know I’m a little more nervous about going to the appointment,” Koonce said. “I’m not going to have my last ultrasound anymore, because they just aren’t scheduling them.”

Doctors have also limited visitors to one person per patient, for both labor and the postpartum process.

“Well I have two other children, so it makes me a little sad because they are excited,” Koonce said. “As long as I can have my husband there, of course, that would help.”

Although this is a difficult time, Koonce says she is keeping herself busy to prevent stress.

“Just trying to stay positive and try not to worry so much, just keeping myself busy at home with my children,” Koonce said.

Koonce says it’s important for women who are expecting to encourage each other at this time, because this is something only they will be able to relate to.