Morning News Headlines

Union Parish detectives have determined a little girl they’d been looking for has been found safe.

3-year-old Ginny Lee Yates and her mother Raylee hadn’t been seen since monday morning.

The sheriff’s office facebook page confirm investigators were able to reach family members and confirm Ginny is safe.

Deputies never issued an amber alert, saying no crime had been committed.

The city of Tallulah is experiencing a water outage.

The city’s water team is working on a fix.

When they do get water back, customers are under a boil advisory.

Boil it for a full minute before use or consumption.

We’ll give you any updates as we get them.