Morning News Headlines

Everybody in Tallulah needs to boil their water before they drink it or cook with it until samples come back clean.

One of the treatment plant's two main pumps had to be turned off Tuesday.

That cut the water pressure down to about a quarter of what it normally is, which triggered low flow to homes and businesses.

The pump has been repaired, and the flow is expected to return to normal this morning.

Louisiana's Department of Health won't be testing water samples until friday.

A new park is coming to West Monroe's Antique Alley, but at a price.

Alley Park will be on Natchitoches Street between Commerce and Trenton.

Work hasn't started, but the street has alread been closed for three months, limiting parking in the area.

Construction of alley park should begin in spring.