Morehouse Parish starts clean up process after Hurricane Delta

BASTROP, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Hurricane Delta made it’s way through Morehouse Parish early Saturday morning. Larry Debelieux said he could hear the tree tops around his home being blown around throughout the night.

“All the pine trees they were blowing over pretty good,” Debelieux said. “You could see the swirling and all of the wind and you could even hear some of the cracking of the branches and different things.”

Debelieux said once Delta passed, he drove around town to see the aftermath for himself.

“A lot of big trees down, a lot of oak trees,” Debelieux said. “All over. Some on some housing. My parents actually had one that fell right beside them. A big probably a three foot diameter oak tree.”

Debelieux sid Delta also took out multiple power lines, including a few in his neighborhood. One, hanging about four feet off the ground. He said the power outage, of course, caused roads to be pitch black, making it difficult for drivers.

“It had to be between 30-40 who had to turn around in my driveway to go back,” Debelieux said.

Utility companies have come by to check out the damage. Greg Martin with Atmos Energy said they’ve seen more damage from Hurricane Delta than Laura

“It’s just unreal to see the houses that trees are on, the vehicles, and all of the people that are without energy,” Martin said. “We are out locating gas lines on emergency locations so entergy can replace the broken poles. We are hard at it and people just need to be patient.”

Debelieux said he does not know when power will be back on in his neighborhood. In the meatime, his house is being powered by a generator.