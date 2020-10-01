Morehouse Parish residents continue to deal with trash issue as leaders work on new contract

MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– People living in Morehouse Parish say it’s been three weeks since their trash was last picked up.

According to locals this problem has been going on for months, as far back as March.

Parish leaders said they are working on a fix, but it could be even longer before the problem is taken care of.

Going down the roads you can see piles of trash and debris at the end of driveways as Morehouse Parish residents wait for their trash to be collected.

“And the guy told me they were going to start once a week and it’s been going on three weeks and nobody came to pick up the trash,” Betty Holmes, a Bastrop resident, said.

Betty Holmes said neighborhood animals go through the bins creating an even bigger mess.

“Everybody on this street has all of this trash sitting out here and we don’t want dogs and stuff to tear it up and spread it everywhere, because then we have to pick it up,” Holmes said.

Locals said the mess is also attracting unwanted pests.

“We get tired of flies and maggots in the trash and it’s smelly, so they need to come get it more regular than what they do,” Holmes said.

“I don’t know what’s the problem now, but they need to pick the trash up,” Winifred McClendon, a resident, said.

Well the problem, according to Police Jury President, Terry Matthews, is the trucks have been down and since the Coronavirus Pandemic started, they haven’t been able to keep workers. Still people here say something needs to be done.

“They need to pick up the trash like they used to pick it up before this coronavirus hit,” McClendon said. “They used to pick the trash up faithfully.”

In the meantime, parish leaders have set up two dumpsters on Hwy 165 at the Highway Dept. outside of Bastrop and another in Mer Rouge. Locals said that’s not an option for those who don’t have the means to get there.

“It’s just not enough to pick up all the trash in the neighborhood,” Holmes said. “Now a lot of people don’t have access to trucks to haul all of this stuff, so what are they going to do?”

Teryy Matthews said Waste Management is expected to start their new contract by Dec. 1 or Jan. 1 at the latest. Services will be $7 a month or $21 per quarter.