BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Morehouse May Madness Street Festival event Facebook page, the fest is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, in downtown Bastrop, La. from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers described the festival as a a family-oriented and upscale event celebrating Morehouse Parish with:

  • Loads of great music.
  • Great food.
  • A Kids Zone
  • An Art and Quilt Exhibit.
  • An Automobile Exhibit.
  • A Motorcycle Exhibit.
  • An Antique Tractor Exhibit.
  • Juried Vendors.
  • Golf and more.

The Morehouse May Madness Street Festival’s Facebook page has more information as well as its website.