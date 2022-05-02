BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Morehouse May Madness Street Festival event Facebook page, the fest is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022, in downtown Bastrop, La. from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Organizers described the festival as a a family-oriented and upscale event celebrating Morehouse Parish with:
- Loads of great music.
- Great food.
- A Kids Zone
- An Art and Quilt Exhibit.
- An Automobile Exhibit.
- A Motorcycle Exhibit.
- An Antique Tractor Exhibit.
- Juried Vendors.
- Golf and more.
The Morehouse May Madness Street Festival’s Facebook page has more information as well as its website.