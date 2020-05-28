Monroe-West Monroe CVB launches new destination brand; Take the quiz

WEST MONROE, LA. (05/28/2020)– The Monroe-West Monroe convention and visitors bureau launched their new destination brand for the area. Sheila Snow, VP of Communications, said you can now take a quiz that separates you into different personality categories based on your answers.

Once you take the quiz, an itinerary will be provided filled with activities you may enjoy in the area based on your personality results.

For example, if the quiz shows you have a more laid back personality, your itinerary would include kayaking or visiting a local museum.

“It’s a great tool for visitors who are coming into the area to get an idea of what they can do,” Snow said. “But it’s also a great tool for local citizens to discover some things that maybe they didn’t know were in Monroe-West Monroe.”

To take the quiz and learn about the new brand, you can visit

Monroe-WestMonroe.org/getoutsidethelines