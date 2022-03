MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Veterans of Foreign Wars will honor Ouachita Parish K through 12 students and first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics, and 911 operators at their annual VFW Americanism Banquet at 1 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Their State Senior Vice Commander, Don Reber, will be present.

For more information about the event click here.