Monroe RiverMarket announces cancellation of all 2020-2021 public events

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– As of last week, Monroe officials announced that all public events scheduled by the RiverMarket staff have been canceled for the year through 2021. Monroe officials say the RiverMarket isn’t actually closing down as it will still be open to the public.

The city says the main difference is the city won’t be hosting these events. Instead, the RiverMarket will be a venue that local organizations, churches, businesses, and even individuals can rent for events.

“It was decided that we could actually spend the cities resources a little bit more effectively by changing the way we operate the market. Opening it up to free enterprise and to organizations to have the opportunity to make that money,” said Doug Seegers, director of community affairs city of Monroe.

We’re being told that not having these RiverMarket events by the city won’t hurt the Monroe downtown area, but hopefully help local vendors. Some vendors, who didn’t want to go on camera, say they don’t know how these changes will affect their business.

“We honestly think that it will be better for the businesses for the opportunity in the community to fund more activities for themselves and making a little more money for them,” said Seegers.

Officials say organizations, churches, or individuals that want to schedule an event here at the Rivermarket can contact the Monroe Civic Center.