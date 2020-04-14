Monroe Regional Airport clears runways of debris; AvFlight Monroe set to begin repairs and clean up within the next few days

MONROE, LA. (04/14/2020)– Sunday’s EF-3 tornado took a toll on the Monroe Regional Airport forcing a temporary closure for runways.

“You know we have had some small damage, but nothing on this magnitude,” Ron Phillips, Monroe Regional Airport Director, said.

Jeremy Phillips, General Manager for AvFlight Monroe, says the tornado hit their hanger damaging the entire building along with four aircrafts inside.

“Just on our end we are in the millions of dollars of damage, several millions of dollars worth of being damaged,” Jeremy said.

Ron says debris from the hanger and surrounding buildings filled the runways forcing the airport to shut down for at least 24 hours.

“We had several lights and signs that were blown away out on the airfield,” Ron said.

Ron says the airport has been working on removing all debris from the runway.

Ron Phillips/Monroe Regional Airport Director

“We have to make sure that everything is completely safe,” Ron said. “We have some of the taxiways still closed, but overall the main runway and main taxiway are open.”

While the airport works on repairs and debris pick-up, Jeremy says AvFlight’s priority are their customers.

“We are in a process of dealing with making sure our customers are taken care of, with their insurance companies, our insurance to get everything running back to normal as much as we can at the airport.” Jeremy said.

Jeremy Phillips says the clean up for AvFlight will begin within the next few days, once the insurance evaluations have been completed.