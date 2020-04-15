Monroe Public Works workers pull 10-hr shifts to quickly clear out storm debris; Delays expected in other areas

MONROE, LA. (04/15/2020)– While the city works to relocate tornado victims, Tom Janway, Director of Monroe Public Works, says workers are pulling 10-hour shifts to help clear out debris.

“I’m gonna say it will probably be three weeks, it’ll take us a while to get back on our normal schedule,” Janway said. “We are working six 10-hour days a week in order to get this done in a timely manner.”

So far crews have helped the Monroe Housing Authority remove more than 100 tons of debris from one of the most impacted housing developments in the Booker T. community.

“We picked up on 5th and 7th streets and a small park of Orange St.,” Janway said. “At that time in talks between the city and Entergy, we decided to back out to give Entergy room for their crews to work.”

Locals who were effected by the storm are asked to properly place debris outside of their homes or businesses.

“Debris needs to be brought to the road right-of-way. It does not need to be placed in a ditch.,” Janway said. “In the event of rain, it should never be placed in a ditch. It has to be placed close enough to the road where we can pick it up with our grapples.”

Janway is also asking residents to be patient while the city focuses on storm clean up.

Pickup delays are expected in other areas.

Janway says trash collection is currently running two days behind due to the impact.

According to the Ouachita Parish Homeland Security, the National Guard has been mobilized to help with debris as early as Thursday.