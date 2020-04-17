Monroe PD shines light on neighborhoods without power due to Easter tornado

MONROE, LA. (04/16/2020)– The Monroe Police Department is shining light in areas that are out of power due to Sunday’s tornadoes.

“The hardest hit areas, such as Byers Estate, these areas were pitch black at night which on one could see,” Police Chief Reginald Brown said.

Chief Brown says the Monroe Police Department’s technology division recently finished constructing two light towers a few months ago.

“That really benefited the community as it relates to that,” Chief Brown said. “They had constant police presence.”

Sgt. Chuck Johnson says the towers have cameras to help provide a 24/7 police presence.

“So we can watch those and stream the videos from wherever we need to, to see,” Sgt. Chuck Johnson said. “It gives a sense of security to the people that are still trying to reside down here during the disaster. “

Chief Brown says the department has also added officers to patrol the area throughout the day.

“We appreciate our officers for stepping up to the plate,” Chief Brown said. “Checking up on residents who remain there throughout the night.”

Officers are also helping close off streets as Entergy works to remove damaged poles, transformers, and lights without jeopardizing public safety.

“Our help in helping them close down, basically a 12-block area, assisted them in getting finished probably 3 days in advance,” Chief Brown said.

Chief Brown says it’s his department’s training and experience through other natural disasters that have helped his team prepare for situations like these.

“Officers are ready to step up to the plate,” Chief Brown said. “They respond effectively, they respond efficiently and when we put our resources together, we go out into the community and you know, we provide the services that they need at that time.”

Chief Brown asks locals to stray from sight seeing in areas that were effected by the storm as crews continue to repair the damages.