Monroe PD feeds community through ‘Operation Care’

MONROE, LA. (04/28/2020)– The Monroe Police Department set up in the Carver Elementary School parking lot this morning.

“There has just been so much donating, giving supplies, food, clothing, a number of different things and our Police Department has just been awesome,” Mayor Jamie Mayo said.

“Operation Care” was born after a citizen donated money to the police to help those in need.

“So that’s how the name came about, and the citizen who donated asked not to be identified, but I’d like to thank her as well,” Reginald Brown, Monroe Chief of Police, said.

Chief Brown says Operation Care was made possible through donations from both the department and the community. Officers were able to grill almost 1,000 lunches for residents who were affected by Easter’s storm.

“It really warms us and warms our hearts and helps us uplift ourselves in getting through this pandemic when we see the smiles on their faces, so I think that’s what we get the most out of this,” Chief Brown said.

Cars lined up earlier than scheduled, but the department made sure everyone was fed.

“It was what we expected and more,” Chief Brown said. “We had to begin an hour earlier than normal, which is why the food is taking a little bit longer to get to the residents, but the smiles on their faces, the thank you’s that we’ve gotten saying you really don’t know what this means to me and our kids.. that’s what it’s all about.”