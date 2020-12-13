Monroe gets new Director of Golf; Changes to come for the city’s 2 golf courses

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The city of Monroe has undergone many changes since Mayor Friday Ellis was elected into office. One of those recent changes is a new Director of Golf for the city.



“The game of golf is just as much fun here as it is everywhere else I’ve been. That’s what we are here for, to have fun,” said Don Walters, Director of Golf for the City of Monroe.

Don Walters is one of Monroe’s newest city employees, but he’s not new to the town. Walters is an Ouachita Parish native and grew up playing on the very golf courses he now will now be the director of. He spent years as a golf director in St. Louis and in Orlando, Florida before coming back to the state of Louisiana.

“It is exciting to be able to come here and be part of something that is being revitalized, being rebuilt, it’s like starting over the kind of even though it has been here for a long time,” said Walters.

Change is already underway for the two city golf courses. The Muny Golf Course at Forsyth Park was renamed the Johnny Myres golf course back in September. Walters is working on getting a new logo and repairing damages from the storm.

“Obviously we have some issues, we are wanting to make the conditions better. That is always the goal at every golf course I’ve been at, to make it better. It’s going to take some money and take some funding. Those are the things that Mr. Ellis and his staff are committed to helping us bring those conditions back,” said Walters.

Walters says covid has brought people back to the outdoors and he hopes the changes that are made will encourage young people to get involved in the sport and follow the footsteps of long-term professional, Johnny Myers.

“There is a lot of history here. [I want to] Try and bring that history back and try and bring the excitement back of what it did back in the day when Johnny was out here,” said Walters.

Residents can also expect improvements at the Chennault Park Golf Course, which is an 18 hole course. Johnny Myers Golf Course is a 9 hole course and also has a driving range.