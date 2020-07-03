Monroe Fire Department lifts EMS Response suspension

MONROE, LA. (07/02/2020)– Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe Fire Department announced that the suspension of the EMS Response has been lifted.

In March, Monroe Fire Chief, Terry Williams, made the decision to suspend the EMS Response in efforts to avoid spreading COVID-19 to not only personnel, but from house to house.

Officials say with the new safety precautions, only one firefighter will enter a building at a time to help those in need unless more crew are needed for that specific call.

“There’s nothing more we like than serving our citizens in the City of Monroe, we take pride in that,” Fire Chief Williams said. “We enjoy it, that’s what we do, but at the same time we want to be a part of the solution, not the problem.”

Officials say they are expecting the receive equipment to help them respond safely.