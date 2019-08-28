Monroe Chamber names winner in Top 20 Under 40

MONROE, La. (8/27/2019) — Tuesday night was a night of winners in Monroe. The Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Louisiana Young Professionals, BayouLife Magazine, Origin Bank, and JPMorgan Chase recognized 54 of Northeast Louisiana’s top young professionals at the Top 20 Under 40 Celebration.

The winners include:

Kelsey Bohl, Executive Director, University Planning an Analysis at the University of Louisiana at Monroe

James Callender, Supervisor/Trainer, Graphic Packaging International

Dr. Mary Kathryn Crigler, Owner and Dentist, Eddleman Crigler Dental

Laura Daniel, Foundation Specialist, St Francis Medical Center Foundation

Kema Dawson, Executive Director, Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program

Jessica DeTiege, Owner, Dazzle Dance

Christie Echols, Architect, Echo Design

Ashley Ellis, Assistant Principal, Neville High School

Joshua Evans, Consumer Care Manager, Coast Professional Inc.

Alvin Fields, Assistant Principal, Richwood High School

Doug Harvey, Plant Manager, Drax Biomass Lasalle Pellet Plant

Andrew Hubenthal, Business Analyst II/ Loan Administration, JPMorgan Chase

Ashanti Jones, Area Rehab Director, Kindred Healthcare

Holly McCready, Owner, Rain Salon

Lacy Miletello, Assistant Vice President, Marion State Bank

Michael Reichardt, Master Trooper-Public Information Manager, Louisiana State Police-Troop F

Colandra Smith, Manager, CenturyLink

Sheila Snow, Vice President of Communications, Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau

Mark White, Assistant District Attorney, Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office

Michael Wilkes, Assistant Vice President-Lending and Business Development, Century Next Bank.

Also nominated were:

Deidra Adair, Grace Episcopal School, Newk’s Eatery, and Uptown Girl Boutique

Rebekah Barnes, University of Louisiana at Monroe

Courtnie Beach, Century Next Bank

David Benefield, Southern Pipe and Supply

Benji Buffington, University of Louisiana at Monroe Athletics

Lauren A. Butler, BancorpSouth

Kristin Chandler, University of Louisiana at Monroe

Samantha Combs, Konecranes, Inc.

Heath Denison, Keller Williams

Kelsi Dickerson, McElroy & Vestal

Sara Dickerson, Louisiana Department of Health, Bureau of Family Health

Amy Ellis, JPMorgan Chase

Brittany Faulkenberry, Riverbend Rehabilitation Community Hospital

Kimberly Fields, JPMorgan Chase

Victoria Krutzer Fisher, Antares Ventures, LLC

DJ Fortenberry, Louisiana Small Business Development Center

April Hammett, McNew, King & Landry;

Jenni Hastings, Mass Mutual

Micah Holton, Holton Flooring

Krystle Mahoney, OfficeLinx

Wesley Martin, Bank of Oak Ridge

Jamie Mayes, Jamie Mays Education Consulting and Literacy Services

Robert McGehee, Kennedy Rice Dryers

Nicole Morgan, MOEbiz

Renada Norman, JPMorgan Chase

Greg Pritchard, Greenqube

Kim Shepherd, In-Sync Accounting & Consulting

Joel Sinclair, University of Louisiana at Monroe

Jenna Smith, JPMorgan Chase

Jan Strickland, Strickland Interiors

Josh Strickland, Hales & Strickland Law Firm

Jonathan Willard, Louisiana Farm Bureau

Keith Williams, JP Morgan Chase

Chelsea Wyatt, Power Up LLC

KTVE/KARD is proud to be a sponsors for the event, along with presenting sponsors Origin Bank and JPMorgan Chase. Additional sponsors are BayouLife Magazine, Drax Biomass, Faulk and Foster, Heard, McElroy and Vestal, Stephens Media Group, Patty Stewart Photography, The City of Monroe and, The Radio People.

The Top 20 winners will be featured in the September issue of BayouLife Magazine.