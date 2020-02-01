Monroe celebrates Arbor Day with two new trees at south entrance sign

MONROE, La. (01/31/2020)– Arbor Day has been observed in America since the 1870s to encourage planting and care for trees. It’s usually celebrated in April or May, but it’s observed in January in Louisiana because the weather is better for tree growth.

“Actually we are couple weeks behind because it’s been so wet,” Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe, said.

Now that the delay has passed, Ouachita Green planted two pond cypress trees at the Hwy 165 welcome sign for the City of Monroe. Mayor Mayo says this is only the beginning of this year’s beautification efforts.

“Beautification is one of the focus areas,” Mayor Mayo said. “At my administration we want to make sure that we have all of the major quarters beautified and of course these two trees will help and there will be some other planting as well.”

Mayor Mayo says beautification efforts not only makes the city more aesthetically pleasing, but also makes an economic impact in the community.

“For those businesses that are coming into our city, it’s an opportunity for them to see a beautiful city,” Mayor Mayo said. “We believe that Monroe is a beautiful city. All over Monroe so we want to make sure that there’s balanced growth and there’s beautification in each segment of the community.”

It’s what makes or breaks a city. It can either turn visitors into locals or drive them away.

“We want our residents to have pride in ownership to have beautification here in the City of Monroe,” Mayor Mayo said.