Monroe breaks ground on new housing initiative

Preservation Mills is apart of the Monroe housing authority that has been granted a new upgrade.

Crews broke ground on 23 new single family homes.



The homes will feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms and will add the city’s affordable rental housing.

Construction is underway on the new units along south third and fourth streets between Beauregard and peach streets.



The area has been a focus of mayor Jamie Mayo’s fight the blight campaign, he says the new additions are more than welcome.

“You have a neighborhood that has been very progressive in the past and then its deteriorated for a number of different reasons and so to have the opportunity to have some enhancements and some revitalization is huge,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

The housing authority applied for the 3.5 million dollar community development block through the Louisiana neighborhood landlord rental program. Construction is expected to be complete by early 2020.