Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Countdown To Christmas
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Mitch In The Morning: Union Parish Library
Video
NBC 10 Today: Pearl Harbor 80 Years Later
Video
Countdown To Christmas: Pour by Char-19
Video
Arkansas man sentenced to 50 years on child porn-related charges
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 6th.
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, December 6th
Full Weather December 5th 10pm
Video
Evening Forecast – Friday, December 3rd
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Saintsations no more. Team name changed to be more ‘inclusive.’
Top Stories
Eric Dooley will be the new Southern head football coach
Practice yoga in the Caesars Superdome for one Saturday only
LeBron James ‘confused,’ ‘frustrated,’ ‘angered’ by NBA’s COVID-19 protocols
Football Friday Night: Semifinal edition
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Mitch In The Morning: Union Parish Library
Video
House Representative Michael Echols reacts to Chef Cory Bahr’s car wreck
Video
Louisiana Living: WMWO Chamber of Commerce
Video
Louisiana Living: Bayou Life Magazine
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Mitch In The Morning: Union Parish Library
Mitch in the Morning
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Dec 7, 2021 / 06:27 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2021 / 06:27 AM CST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Juvenile without driver’s license arrested after leading deputy on chase at speeds over 120 mph in Louisiana
Female assistant warden promoted to lead Louisiana’s only state-run women’s prison
Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal
Video
Family dispute leads to fatal shooting in Monroe, police says
Video
Three juveniles charged in Ouachita Parish for Terrorizing
Video
Don't Miss
Mitch In The Morning: Union Parish Library
Video
NBC 10 Today: Pearl Harbor 80 Years Later
Video
Countdown To Christmas: Pour by Char-19
Video
Arkansas man sentenced to 50 years on child porn-related charges
Mississippi man admitted to another killing just before execution
Tulane University Epidemiologist discusses COVID-19 cases on Norwegian Cruise ship
Video
Female assistant warden promoted to lead Louisiana’s only state-run women’s prison
Trending Stories
Juvenile without driver’s license arrested after leading deputy on chase at speeds over 120 mph in Louisiana
Female assistant warden promoted to lead Louisiana’s only state-run women’s prison
Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal
Video
Family dispute leads to fatal shooting in Monroe, police says
Video
Three juveniles charged in Ouachita Parish for Terrorizing
Video