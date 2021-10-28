Mitch in the Morning: Twin City BMX hosts Halloween party and race tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- Today, October 28, Governor Edwards will travel to Lake Charles, where he will hold a media briefing at 10:00 a.m. after assessing damages from yesterday's severe weather. Later this afternoon, the governor will travel to Scotland to attend the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

The press conference will be streamed in this article and on the MyArkLaMiss Facebook Page.