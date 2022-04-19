UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Facebook page, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, authorities located 15-year-old Lashonti Neal and reported that she is back home with her family.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department are asking for assistance in locating 15-year-old Lashonti Neal. According to authorities, Neal ran away from her residence on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, after leaving for school.

She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, gray pants, and black and white shoes. Her hair style is in short dreads. She is described standing at five feet and three inches, weighing 200 pounds.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Neal, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.