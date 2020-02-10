Methodist Children’s Home asks for Mardi Gras beads donations

RUSTON, LA. (02/10/2020)– Mardi Gras is in full effect all over the state, but not everyone has a chance to attend the festivities. That’s why the Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston is working to bring the experience to their campus. In order to do that need the community’s help.

The children’s home is asking for anyone in the area to donate extra Mardi Gras beads for their parade.

The parade will be on February 25th. You can drop off beads or candy at the main office before February 21st.

“Our kids may not have experienced things outside of here or had opportunities, so this is an opportunity to get that experience of a culture that’s celebrated here in Louisiana,” Missy Spicer, Recreation Director, said.

The Louisiana Tech girls basketball team will also be participating in this year’s parade to help provide the kids with the full Mardi Gras experience from right outside their homes.