MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 21, 2023, Meteorologist Alex Noel visited students at Lexington Elementary School for their Career Day event. Alex had a great experience spending time with the students during the event.

Teaching the kids of our community about what I do and love really helps remind me why I wanted to be a meteorologist in the first place. I’m hopeful that by doing this, I can inspire future scientists and dreamers.

Meteorlogist Alex Noel