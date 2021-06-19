Skip to content
Miss Heart of Pilot Julia Claire Williams wins Miss Louisiana 2021 Pageant
Motivational speaker breaks naked-skydiving record to bring awareness to mental health, suicide prevention
Los Angeles home where Manson followers killed LaBianca couple sells for $1.875 million
Affidavit reveals one-year-old weighed 8 pounds at time of death, parents arrested
Children burning paper in BBQ pit start fire at Louisiana home; family displaced
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 18th
Tropical system shaping up to be super soaker for Gulf Coast
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 17th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 17th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 16th
Olympic Zone: The 2020 US Men’s Basketball roster is finally taking shape
College Baseball pitcher dies from complications after major surgery
Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM
Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31-year-old shot put record
Former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, passes away
Miss Heart of Pilot Julia Claire Williams wins Miss Louisiana 2021 Pageant
Oak Grove begins new spay/neuter program due to feral cat issues
Free community hiring fair to take place on June 21 at the West Monroe Convention Center
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Free Tennis Clinic from June 28 to July 1
Mosquito Spraying Areas in Ouachita Parish for Friday, June 18
Mental Health
Motivational speaker breaks naked-skydiving record to bring awareness to mental health, suicide prevention
