Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas at Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 29, 2022, AY About You released its 2022 Best Health Care Professionals list and it included two members of the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) School of Nursing, Dr. Brandy Haley and Dr. Julia Ponder.

It is an honor to receive this recognition. I strive to keep my nursing practice grounded in servanthood, which makes delivering high-quality care effortless. Dr. Brandy Haley, Dean of the UAM School of Nursing

Dr. Ponder expressed gratitude for the recognition by stating, “I am honored to be included with such a great group of health care leaders across Arkansas.” For more information, contact the UAM School of Nursing at 870-460-1069.