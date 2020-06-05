Meet the Bank On Their Future Scholarship winner; Kraftman Federal Credit Union presents scholarship

STERLINGTON, LA. (06/04/2020)– More than 100 deserving seniors were nominated for our Bank On Their Future Scholarship.

“I didn’t even know I was entered, my grandma entered me,” Kiersten Hickingbottom said. “I was shocked, because I never win anything really.”

During her time at Beekman Charter School, Kiersten Hickingbottom was an honors student, danced with the drill team, and even held a spot on the homecoming court.

“It was tough, we didn’t have our senior graduation, and right before my senior year my mom passed away.”

Since that time, Kiersten has stepped up to help take care of her father and younger sister. Kiersten was also able to keep school at the forefront of her list. Her senior year she took classes at Delta Community College.

Education is important, because without education there’s really nothing you can do,” Kiersten said. “Every job revolves around some kind of education you have to complete in order to get where you want to get in life.”

While Kiersten has always dreamt of attending LSU, she has decided to stay close to home. She’s going to be a Warhawk.

“I’m going to attend ULM this fall, in August and I’m going to get my RN degree,” Kiersten said.

With the help of Kraftman Federal Credit Union, she is one step closer to reaching her dream.

“I would like to thank Kraftman for choosing me and for having this opportunity to get this scholarship,” Kiersten said. “It’s going to help me greatly with my college.”

This year’s scholarship was $1,500. Tina Lewis, CEO of Kraftman Federal Credit Union said they are happy with the turnout and look forward to offering this opportunity again next year.

“We want to encourage our young people,” Lewis said. “Our future is our young people and we want to do anything we can to help further their education and to keep them in our community.”