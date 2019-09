WEST MONROE, La. (9/27/19) - Mike Oram, Logan Massey, and Christina Turner spoke with NBC 10's Bode Brooks about the upcoming 40th Annual Health Awareness Day being organized by the Caldwell Council on Aging.

The COA will be holding its 40th Annual Health Awareness Day on Monday, September 30th from 8:00 – 12:00 at the Caldwell Parish Junior High with Mr. Eugene Dunn serving as special guest. He is the original organizer for Health Awareness Day 40 years ago as well as a Lion’s Club Member. Attendees can visit these vendors for services at the event, at no cost for most: