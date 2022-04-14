EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday April 14, Arkansas McDonald’s restaurants in the 870 area code are giving out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 870 Day!

Only available as a one-day deal through the McDonald’s app with no other purchase necessary. 870 Day is one of the area code specific celebrations coming to communities across Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas in 2022. April 14 is the day 870 separated from the 501 area code in 1997.

According to the McDonald’s franchise, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy tender filet made with all-white meat chicken topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a toasted potato roll.

