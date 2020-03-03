Mayor Smith asks DOTD for resurfaced road

DUBACH, LA. (03/02/2020)– A bumpy ride in Dubach, Louisiana has residents demanding change and asking the Department of Transportation and Development to fix a well-traveled road.

“We want want the whole thing repaired for an indefinite time, so the whole thing needs to be done correctly- from the surface to the top,” Marcus Kennedy, Dubach Maintenance Supervisor, said.

Marcus Kennedy says the unrepaired road has made his rounds difficult.

“When it rains the roads will be flooded and the water splashes. It’s not going off the road properly.”

Pastor Cory Bruce says locals try to avoid the road as much as possible, especially when it’s raining.

“It’s very easy to hydroplane on and it’s also just a very bumpy road to ride on,” Bruce said. “It’s almost like ridingon a roller coaster.”

The road leads to I-20. Heavy duty trucks can be seen going up and down the road at all times of the day. Locals say this has made the road deteriorate even faster.

“I’m fearful for the people of Dubach’s safety,” Bruce said. “I have to drive down the middle of the road otherwise I feel like I’m being shifted from one side to the other, and so it’s just really really dangerous.”

Mayor Mary Claire Smith shared the town’s concerns with the Department of Transportation and Development.

“It’s just very much worse than it has been in the last few years,” Mayor Smith said. “It’s progressively worn down the road where it needs to be resurfaced and we need to have some shoulders.”

District Administrator for the DOTD, Marshall Hill, says The department plans to do an evaluation on the road and contact Mayor Smith with an update within the next few days.