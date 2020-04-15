MAYOR MAYO TORNADO UPDATE: More than 2,000 Entergy customers remain without power

MONROE, LA. (04/15/2020)– Mayor Jamie Mayo says more than 2,000 Entergy customers are still without power.

This is because Entergy’s equipment located in the effected areas were also damaged by Sunday’s storm and had to be rebuilt.

Mayor Mayo says power is expected to begin turning on throughout the day in there areas.

“You will see a lot of the powerlines that have been down, but some of those have been cleared. We look forward to some more positive reports from Entergy,” Mayor Mayo said.

Residents are asked to remain patient as it may take a couple days before all power is restored in these areas.