Mayor Friday Ellis speaks on his first 100 days in office at “State of Local Government” luncheon

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Chamber of Commerce had its first State of Local Government luncheon at the Monroe Civic Center since COVID-19 started. At the event, Mayor Friday Ellis talked about his first 100 days in office. Though they have been challenging with a pandemic and two hurricanes, Ellis says a lot has been accomplished within the last 100 days. From zoo improvements to making sanitation workers full time. Ellis talked about his plans for the next year, which included downtown development, putting in sidewalks and streetscaping, and keeping crime under control. Over the past few months, the community coming together is what has made Ellis most excited.

“I can tell you whether it is downtown, near the zoo, Masur museum, or Forsyth Park, whatever it is, there is this renewed sense of community. People want to get involved and they want to be a part of it. I’m just going to tell you it is refreshing to see,” said Mayor Ellis.

COVID-19 safety protocol was in place at the event. Those who attended wore masks, social distanced, and only 4 people sat at a table together.