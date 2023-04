BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Mayberry Madness will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The event will hosted by the Mayberry’s Trading Company located at 5859 Mer Rouge Road, Bastrop, Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of the Mayberry’s Trading Company

For more information contact 318-283-1759.