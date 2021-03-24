Massive potholes keep families from getting to their homes

MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Potholes continue to be a problem, specifically for residents on Harlon Road in Morehouse Parish.

“When you live on a dirt road, you don’t expect it to be in perfect condition, but it should at least be passable,” Anette Repp, a resident said.

Anette Repp has lived on Harlon road, outside of Bastrop, for over a decade. She said the road has never been this out of shape.

“I don’t know if they’ll ever come fix it. It’s almost like they have forgotten about us even though we call the highway department repeatedly,” Repp said.

Repp said when she and her neighbors first complained there was only one pothole. Now there are four and no way to get across.

“If you’ve never been down this road, I would suggest you don’t try, because unless you have a huge, jacked up, 4-wheel drive truck, you probably won’t make it through,” Repp said.

She said just last week a parish garbage truck got stuck trying to get across and had to be towed. She said that worries her, because that could have just as easily been a school bus.

“If they get stuck in a hole that multiple people have already gotten stuck in, then you are going to have to explain to a whole lot of parents why their children are stuck in a hole in the middle of a road,” Repp said.

She’s afraid the potholes will soon get so bad there won’t be a way in or out.

“And if this hole gets in the shape that the other holes are in, we are going to be trapped here with children,” Repp said.