Making 2020 count, preparing for Census 2020

OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (02/19/2020)– We are just over a month away from Census 2020 and the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families is making sure everyone is accounted for.

The census determines how federal funding will flow into states each year. According to officials, children, especially infants, are sometimes left out. That’s why Susan East Nelson, Executive Director of Louisiana Partnership for children and families, says it’s crucial to make sure everyone born before April 1st is accounted for.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that at stake for every person in the census is $2,291 per citizen that doesn’t get counted, so if we don’t count all of the people who live in the state that’s how much we can lose per person,” Nelson, said.

That’s money that could go towards things like health clinics, schools, or highways. The census number even determines the number of seats in congress each state gets.

“It’s coming up and we want to share what’s at stake in the census and how important it is to count all of the children in Louisiana,” Nelson said.

One way you can help spread the word is by reminding your friends either in person or on social media. Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census will be delivered between March 12-20. You can respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Remember your answers are kept anonymous and are only used to produce statistics.