Main Street America provides community survey results and transformation strategy plan for Downtown Monroe

MONROE, LA. (07/21/2020)– Main Street America gave a summary of the transformation strategies report that was done a few weeks ago for Downtown Monroe.

The survey covered three areas- the community’s interest in downtown, what the community would like to see in the area, and what they perceive downtown to be today.

Ray Scriber, Director of Louisiana Main Street said the results show Downtown Monroe has a lot of potential and there is room for opportunity. While there was some positive feedback, there are also areas to improve on going forward.

“There is a crime issue in Monroe, whether or not that is the case, I don’t know,” Scriber said. “That’s the perception, so that perception has to be overcome, and then that the historic buildings need some work and could be improved and made to look better.”

City leaders will take the results and transformation strategy plan provided by Main Street America to make changes for the future of Downtown Monroe.