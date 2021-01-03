Luke Letlow’s life remembered and honored at funeral in Monroe

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)–Saturday, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s life was remembered and honored at his funeral in Monroe. Letlow passed away on December 29, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.

“This guy was someone who was loved because he was unapologetically authentic,” said Friday Ellis, Mayor of the City of Monroe.

Almost a month ago, congressman-elect Luke Letlow won the runoff election for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. However, Saturday, The day before he would have been sworn into office, his family, friends, and loved ones said their final goodbyes at his funeral in Monroe, Louisiana.

“Today is really a bittersweet moment. I know Luke is a Christian so I know he is sitting with God today, so that’s the sweet part. It’s bitter that he is gone from our lives,” said Jack Clampit, Vice President of Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

Hard worker, selfless, and loving; these are many of the words elected officials are using to describe who congressman-elect Luke Letlow was.

“Every time I had a call with Luke, if he didn’t have an answer, he would find someone that would. His work ethic was exemplary and he truly just wanted to help,” said Misti Cordell, President of the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club.

“If you talked with him face to face or got to visit with him, he was very kind-hearted, he had an open ear. I guess those are some of the attributes I would say really echo with me,” said Michael Echols, State Representative District 14.

While Letlow didn’t come from a political dynasty, his friends say Louisiana would have been lucky to have someone like luke serving our communities.

“He wasn’t going there to play politics, he was there to get results. He was there to speak up for the 5th Congressional District and he was there to be a fighter. I had no doubts this guy was going to be a fighter,” said Mayor Ellis.

“He wanted to serve the public. He wanted to bring our part of the state further along,” said Clampit.



While the state of Louisiana lost congressman-elect Letlow at just 41 years old, his legacy and love for politics will be remembered forever.

“We’ve lost a great man with the passing of Luke Letlow. I only pray that his predecessor would have the same heart, drive, and humility as Luke Letlow. That’s going to be a very tall order for anyone,” said Cordell.

“You’ve seen his tenacity, you’ve seen his work ethic, you’ve seen what he does to get the job done. I think we will all remember that and that will be his legacy,” said Echols.

Letlow leaves behind his wife, Julia, and his two kids Jeremiah and Jacqueline. The Luke Letlow Family Trust has been set up to help keep his legacy alive for his family. You can send your donations to:

Luke Letlow Family Trust

Po box 538

Rayville, La 71269