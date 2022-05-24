WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU AgCenter shared information about its Grow a Row to Share program. It’s for home gardeners who want to share extra produce to help their communities.
The organization reported that the program includes the following topics:
- Gardening information to grow your best garden.
- Food safety information on how to share safely.
- Certificate and yard sign for being a Grow a Row to Share partner.
- Pilot programs in East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse and Tensas Parishes.
- No commitment on how much or how little garden produce you donate.
To register for the program visit this link or contact CStevens@agcenter.lsu.edu. For more information about the Grow a Row to Share program visit this link.