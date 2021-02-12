LSP reminds residents about driving on ice and being aware of bridge closures

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– As North Louisiana is expecting Icey conditions over the next few days, it’s important to put safety first when driving on the roads. Louisiana State Police want to urge residents not to go anywhere unless they absolutely have to. If staying home is not an option, here are some tips you should know before getting in your car:
- Have a blanket and water in the car incase you get stuck in heavy traffic
- Have a full tank of gas
- Check your tire tread depth
- Check your antifreeze
- Always buckled up
- look out for black ice
“If you encounter a skid, don’t slam on your breaks, just let off the accelerator and stir into it until you feel like you have traction back on the road. Then you slow down, slowly. Don’t slam on your breaks or you are going to make it worse,” said Trooper Michael Reichardt, Louisiana State Police Troop F.
As the temperatures drop, the Louisiana Department of Transportation has closed multiple roads and bridges in Ouachita parish. There will be cones or barriers closing off the roads, police say do not go around them.
According to LA DOTD, the follow areas are closed:
- I-20 westbound on ramp from St. John Street
- I-20 eastbound on ramp from Layton Avenue
- South 18th overpass in Monroe
The following areas were closed earlier Friday morning and have since been reopened. However, beware they could close in the next few days.
- La 546 overpass over I-20
- La 546 overpass over the KCS Railroad
- I-20 westbound on ramp from Calypso Street
- I-20 eastbound on ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill fly ramp)
- Exit 120 eastbound I-20 off ramp (Pecanland Mall fly ramp)
- Lee Joyner Expressway
- Endom Bridge
LSP says it is also important to be aware of street lights being out. Careless driving can lead to wrecks.
“If the power goes out and you come to an intersection where none of the lights are working, you have to stop completely at that intersection, even though there is no light. You have to treat all intersections as 4 way stops,” said Trooper Reichardt.
Louisiana State Police says if you see someone driving recklessly or a patch of black ice, you can call *577 to talk to someone at LSP Troop F.