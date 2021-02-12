LSP reminds residents about driving on ice and being aware of bridge closures

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a heavy Louisiana State Police presence is seen at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth in West Monroe, La. An Associated Press review of thousands of records has revealed multiple cases when Louisiana State troopers and some of their supervisors exchanged emails with casual, demeaning uses of the n-word. All of it comes against the backdrop of a federal civil rights investigation over the in-custody death of a Black motorist that has roiled the state’s premier law enforcement agency and led to an abrupt change in its leadership. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– As North Louisiana is expecting Icey conditions over the next few days, it’s important to put safety first when driving on the roads. Louisiana State Police want to urge residents not to go anywhere unless they absolutely have to. If staying home is not an option, here are some tips you should know before getting in your car:

Have a blanket and water in the car incase you get stuck in heavy traffic

Have a full tank of gas

Check your tire tread depth

Check your antifreeze

Always buckled up

look out for black ice

“If you encounter a skid, don’t slam on your breaks, just let off the accelerator and stir into it until you feel like you have traction back on the road. Then you slow down, slowly. Don’t slam on your breaks or you are going to make it worse,” said Trooper Michael Reichardt, Louisiana State Police Troop F.

As the temperatures drop, the Louisiana Department of Transportation has closed multiple roads and bridges in Ouachita parish. There will be cones or barriers closing off the roads, police say do not go around them.

According to LA DOTD, the follow areas are closed:

I-20 westbound on ramp from St. John Street

I-20 eastbound on ramp from Layton Avenue

South 18th overpass in Monroe

The following areas were closed earlier Friday morning and have since been reopened. However, beware they could close in the next few days.

La 546 overpass over I-20

La 546 overpass over the KCS Railroad

I-20 westbound on ramp from Calypso Street

I-20 eastbound on ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill fly ramp)

Exit 120 eastbound I-20 off ramp (Pecanland Mall fly ramp)

Lee Joyner Expressway

Endom Bridge

LSP says it is also important to be aware of street lights being out. Careless driving can lead to wrecks.

“If the power goes out and you come to an intersection where none of the lights are working, you have to stop completely at that intersection, even though there is no light. You have to treat all intersections as 4 way stops,” said Trooper Reichardt.

Louisiana State Police says if you see someone driving recklessly or a patch of black ice, you can call *577 to talk to someone at LSP Troop F.