Louisiana’s Shot for 100 program now includes all Louisiana citizens

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, October 2, 2021, that Louisiana’s Shot for 100 program now includes all Louisiana residents and it will last until October 30, 2021 or until supplies end. The incentive to go sleeves up is not just for college students in Louisiana anymore.

Louisiana has made considerable progress in increasing vaccinations across the state, but we need more people to go Sleeves Up to slow the spread of COVID-19. By expanding the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope to see tens of thousands of additional people get their first dose of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, so we can end this pandemic once and for all. If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com the card will be loaded with $100.

According to Governor Edwards, anyone who gets their first shot of the COVID vaccine at community-based sites will receive a $100 Visa gift card. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.

For more information, please visit ShotFor100.com.