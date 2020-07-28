Louisiana Tech works to add 900 new parking spaces throughout campus

RUSTON, LA. (07/28/2020)– Lack of parking seems to be a hot topic when it comes to college campuses, but Louisiana Tech University is working to improve that issue for students.

“So behind me is going to be a new parking lot,” Dickie Crawford, Associate VP for Student Advancement, said. “It’s going to be approximately 80 spaces and it’s one of four spaces that we are strategically placing parking around the campus.”

One parking lot will replace the Lady Techsters softball and soccer fields that were destroyed by the storm last April.

“We strategically said ‘well if we are going to relocate the fields, lets make parking there,’ It can be a big benefit to the students as well as athletics as well as graduation. It was just a strategic decision once the tornado hit,” Crawford said.

Crawford says this parking lot will have about 500 spaces.

“It will be used for a multitude of different things. It can be used for commuter students to park in during the week,” Crawford said. “It can be used for football games, baseball games, graduation ceremonies, so it’s going to be a multi-used space.”

Student leaders say between the four parking lots, 900 new parking spaces will be available throughout campus.

“Many of the students are probably going to come back very surprised about all the additional parking, some are aware of it but there are many that are unaware of it, so it’ll be a great surprise when students come back,” Crawford said.

Officials say 250 spots are also being added behind the new College of Engineering and Science building. The last parking lot will have about 80 spots. Crawford says the goal is to have all four parking projects complete by September weather permitting.