RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Louisiana Tech University’s Student Government Association held their annual Big Event. Big Event is a community service project where organizations, students of Louisiana Tech, and residents come together to clean up the community.

This event normally has nearly 1,500 students and faculty in attendance.