Louisiana schools reinstate standardized testing

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s been a year since Louisiana students have taken a standardized test.

“So last year our state gave us a waiver to not test because of COVID. We were out of school and it was not prepared to do it online or anything like that, so we got a waiver last year and we just did not test anymore,” Ricky Durrett, Lincoln Parish Schools Superintendent, said.

According to Louisiana educators, it’s now making a comeback.

“I think it’s good that we are finally getting things back to normal and while it may not be good because students don’t want to do it, it’s nice to see how we test and place among other students,” Alexis Davis, Ruston High School student, said.

Superintendent Durrett said this has been part of the plan since the school year began.

“We started, as a matter of fact, today with the ACT with all of our juniors taking that and all of those who missed it will make it up in a couple of weeks,” Durrett said.

Durrett said they are making arrangements for all students to test on campus.

“Even our virtual kids, we are asking them to come back on campus and to test. If they need a place to be alone to do that or feel uncomfortable being around other people, we are making arrangements for that,” Durrett said.

Davis said she’s not very confident about testing, considering how behind they are because of delays due to the pandemic.

“I think that because I was virtual for so long, and because we did A/B schedule, I’m not as prepared, but I tried to catch up, but people who are coming up behind me, I think they are going to do better because we have the standardized testing back,” Davis said.

Durrett says teachers have been working diligently all year to prepare students for these exams.

“I feel like we need the data from the testing we are about to get to see where our kids are, how much learning loss we had from last year, did we make some of that up this year, and just where they are at to move forward to be able to service them for next year,” Durrett said.

The state hasn’t settled whether those leap test results will be used to assign letter grades to schools and districts and determine school performance scores.