‘When I Wished Upon A Star’: Local physician and former ‘Growing Pains’ actor team up for new book

Local physician Brandon Phillips and "Growing Pains" star Jeremy Miller joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about a book signing event for their new book "When I Wished Upon A Star."

The book signing will take place on Saturday, July 20 at the Blessings Bookstore in West Monroe from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In their new book “When I Wished Upon A Star,” Brandon Lane Phillips and “Growing Pains” star Jeremy Miller share how Phillips’ wish to meet the child actor would change their lives forever. Phillips longed for the seemingly idyllic life Miller’s character enjoyed. But as he would later learn, things are seldom as they appear. Each chapter of this book, which includes an introduction from Kirk Cameron, reveals the real-life story of two complicated lives. The book was released on May 21, 2019.

